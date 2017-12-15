Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Facebook Inc (FB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $121,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,613,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $178.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514,211.81, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Facebook Inc has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $184.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 16,621 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $3,050,119.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 247,452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $42,499,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,066,441 shares of company stock valued at $903,750,174. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

