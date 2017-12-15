TJX Companies (TJX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TJX Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the apparel and home fashions retailer an impact score of 45.8994419012544 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $74.17. 6,967,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,379. The firm has a market cap of $47,190.00, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

