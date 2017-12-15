Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a report issued on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Time Out Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective for the company.

Get Time Out Group alerts:

Time Out Group (LON TMO) opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.81) on Monday. Time Out Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.95).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Time Out Group (TMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/time-out-group-tmo-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital.html.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc is a multi-platform media and e-commerce company. The Company has content distribution network comprising magazines, online, mobile applications, mobile Web and physical presence through Live Events and Time Out Market. The Company operates through four segments: Print, Digital, International and Market.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.