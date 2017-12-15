Tigenix NV (TIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tigenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $28.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tigenix an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Tigenix in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tigenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tigenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Tigenix ( TIG ) traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 39,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tigenix has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $25.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigenix stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tigenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.20% of Tigenix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tigenix

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases.

