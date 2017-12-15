Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stake Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.34. 2,405,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $76.08 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,943.06, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $2,233,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $88,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIF. Citigroup raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

