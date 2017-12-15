Tiaa Fsb Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,876,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,781,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Nike by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nike by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,502,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,268,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc ( NYSE:NKE ) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.53. 13,055,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.67. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $104,906.55, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.74 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

