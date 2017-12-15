TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 293 ($3.94) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIFS. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 323 ($4.35) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.27). The stock had a trading volume of 8,286,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,920. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 244 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.63).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems PLC, formerly TI Fluid Systems Limited, is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles. The Company operates Group operates with two divisions: the Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) division and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDC) division.

