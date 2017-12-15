Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.77% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $587,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE TMO) traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $188.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76,778.59, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $139.88 and a one year high of $201.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.73%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $226.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.39, for a total transaction of $9,419,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,577 shares in the company, valued at $47,582,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.