Theresa Lynn Currie Sells 59,560 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) insider Theresa Lynn Currie sold 59,560 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.64, for a total transaction of C$4,326,438.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) opened at C$71.70 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$61.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.31.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

