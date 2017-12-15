TFS Financial (TFSL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TFS Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.8598789719249 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 738,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,364. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,230.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 4,165 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $63,849.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

