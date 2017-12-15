Textron Inc. (TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 19,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron ( NYSE:TXT ) traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 928,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,505. The stock has a market cap of $14,388.02, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Textron has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Textron will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

