TESARO (TSRO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media coverage about TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TESARO earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5934610250486 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSRO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.39.

Shares of TESARO ( TSRO ) traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 1,864,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,498. TESARO has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.69. TESARO had a negative net margin of 251.22% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $142.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 740.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TESARO will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $70,211.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 829 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $70,663.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,529.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,312,175. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

