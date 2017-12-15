TESARO (TSRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.67

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.67 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 525400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TESARO in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.39.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $142.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.57 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 93.39% and a negative net margin of 251.22%. TESARO’s revenue was up 740.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that TESARO Inc will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James O. Armitage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $70,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,175. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the second quarter worth $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TESARO by 156.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESARO by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TESARO by 156.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the second quarter worth $227,000.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

