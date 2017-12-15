TD Securities Lowers Mullen Group (MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTL. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.42.

Mullen Group (MTL) traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,141. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$14.44 and a 12-month high of C$20.32.

Mullen Group Ltd is a Canada-based supplier of trucking and logistics services. It operates through two operating segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment consists of over 10 Business Units, offering a range of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) general freight services to customers in Canada and the United States, such as transporting goods, including general freight; commodities, such as cable, pipe and steel; over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment and compressors, and dry bulk commodities, such as cement and frac sand.

