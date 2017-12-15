Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) COO William S. Taubman Sells 35,000 Shares

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) COO William S. Taubman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $2,193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,236.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 1,219,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,998. The stock has a market cap of $3,800.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 75.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Taubman Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Taubman Centers by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 182,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

