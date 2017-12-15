Target (TGT) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Target from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Target from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market weight rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of Target (TGT) traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,065.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Target has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $78.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Target will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Target’s payout ratio is 51.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $554,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 522,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

