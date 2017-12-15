Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ TNDM ) opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1,177.11% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 285,700 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 404,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 280,551 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 88,709 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 293,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 72,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

