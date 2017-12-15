Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. 909,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,440. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $520.26, a P/E ratio of 195.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,018,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 21,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $562,586.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,358.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,875 in the last ninety days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

