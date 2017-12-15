T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) CFO J Braxton Carter II Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $944,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ TMUS) traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 7,008,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,625. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $52,813.08, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp set a $72.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,500,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $939,664,000 after purchasing an additional 389,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,334,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $929,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,636 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,050,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $366,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in T-Mobile US by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,844,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,353,000 after buying an additional 1,419,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,599,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,409,000 after buying an additional 289,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

