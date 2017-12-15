Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) PT Set at $28.00 by Oppenheimer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given a $28.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 211.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SYRS) opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 250,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,926,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 418,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

