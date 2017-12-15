Swedbank Acquires 285,026 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,026 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.23% of Costco Wholesale worth $165,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $549,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $802,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,848. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ COST) opened at $186.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $82,285.14, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

