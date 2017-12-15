Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,476 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Retail Properties of America Inc ( RPAI ) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,801. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2,981.82, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 101.54%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

