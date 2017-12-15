SunTrust Banks (STI) Upgraded at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nomura upped their price target on SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.58.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,727.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $66.11.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $240,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle P. Legg sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $72,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,513,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3,033.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,006,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,524 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3,009.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 31.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,293,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 70.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,534,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

