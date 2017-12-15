Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board now owns 3,306,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,468,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 772,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 144.1% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 2,779,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,761.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $36.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

