Stone Energy (SGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) in a report released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.25 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stone Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stone Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 419,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,897. Stone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Stone Energy had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 590.23%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stone Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stone Energy in the second quarter valued at $638,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stone Energy in the second quarter valued at $636,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stone Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Stone Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,943,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

