Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Caseys General Stores Put Options (CASY)

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,549 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 954% compared to the typical volume of 147 put options.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $108,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,814.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Caseys General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 46.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caseys General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caseys General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caseys General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caseys General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Caseys General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caseys General Stores in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caseys General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,030.00, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Caseys General Stores has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Caseys General Stores had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caseys General Stores will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Caseys General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Caseys General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

