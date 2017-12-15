SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Alex Smith Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £186.30 ($250.74).
Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Alex Smith acquired 54 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £190.08 ($255.83).
- On Thursday, October 12th, Alex Smith acquired 53 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £188.68 ($253.94).
SThree Plc (STHR) opened at GBX 356 ($4.79) on Friday. SThree Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.98).
About SThree
SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.
