SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Alex Smith Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £186.30 ($250.74).

On Monday, November 13th, Alex Smith acquired 54 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £190.08 ($255.83).

On Thursday, October 12th, Alex Smith acquired 53 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £188.68 ($253.94).

SThree Plc (STHR) opened at GBX 356 ($4.79) on Friday. SThree Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.98).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SThree from GBX 375 ($5.05) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SThree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382 ($5.14).

About SThree

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

