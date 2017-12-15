Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,408,700.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,501 shares of company stock worth $8,590,124. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies Inc ( NYSE:WMB ) traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 6,172,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,547. The stock has a market cap of $24,025.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

