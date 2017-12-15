St. Joe Co (JOE) CEO Purchases $24,180.00 in Stock

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $24,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

St. Joe Co (NYSE JOE) traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 384,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,203. The firm has a market cap of $1,250.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.91. St. Joe Co has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. St. Joe had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

St. Joe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $66.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of St. Joe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,002,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,654,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in St. Joe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,034,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in St. Joe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,229,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in St. Joe by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “St. Joe Co (JOE) CEO Purchases $24,180.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/st-joe-co-joe-ceo-purchases-24180-00-in-stock.html.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land.

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.