SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Receives Buy Rating from UBS

UBS reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.82.
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 1,607,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,737. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8,541.16, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.67%.
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $813,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,200. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,123,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,938,000 after buying an additional 19,739,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,793,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,806,000 after buying an additional 343,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,606,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,563,000 after buying an additional 373,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,012,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 521,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,652,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.