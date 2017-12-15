SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $1.04 (EWX)

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0376 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX) traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,207. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $51.28.
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.