SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Assetmark Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,242 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 3.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $277,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.96. 100,650,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,193,828. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $222.73 and a 1-year high of $267.56.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

