SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.63 (QEFA)

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6285 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.