Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Raised to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($6.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONCE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Spark Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.19.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,468. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 1,090.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. equities analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hospital Of Philade Children’s sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $84,630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928,707 shares in the company, valued at $332,486,473.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barge Joseph La sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $392,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,809 shares of company stock worth $89,809,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,848,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,340,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,986,000 after acquiring an additional 241,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after acquiring an additional 213,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

