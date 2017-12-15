SouFun (SFUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,423,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,472,702 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SouFun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouFun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SouFun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SouFun (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. SouFun had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. SouFun’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SouFun Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SouFun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouFun by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SouFun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in SouFun by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouFun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About SouFun

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

