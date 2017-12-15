Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Navistar International (NAV) Stock Price

News stories about Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navistar International earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.667810681197 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Navistar International (NYSE NAV) traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. 931,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Navistar International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

In other Navistar International news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $44,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

