Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intersections (INTX) Share Price

Press coverage about Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intersections earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0995614786421 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Intersections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,298. Intersections has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.43.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Intersections had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,958.20%. The company had revenue of $39.25 million for the quarter.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc uses data to enable consumers reduce risk through subscription services. The Company’s operating segments include Personal Information Services, Insurance and Other Consumer Services, and Bail Bonds Industry Solutions. The Company’s Personal Information Services business segment focuses on helping consumers understand, monitor, manage and protect against the risks associated with third parties misusing their personal information and violating their privacy.

