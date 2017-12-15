Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Global Self Storage (SELF) Share Price

Headlines about Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Self Storage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0226568978473 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ SELF) traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,374. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Global Self Storage, Inc, formerly Self Storage Group, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self-storage facilities. Its self-storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers.

