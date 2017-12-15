Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Discovery Communications (DISCA) Share Price

News stories about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0921472591397 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Discovery Communications ( NASDAQ DISCA ) traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,559,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $7,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $55,363.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 527,523 shares of company stock worth $9,629,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

