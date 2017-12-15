Media coverage about Aviragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVIR) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aviragen Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.9246698193592 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Aviragen Therapeutics (AVIR) traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 191,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,191. Aviragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Aviragen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aviragen Therapeutics (AVIR) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aviragen-therapeutics-avir-stock-price.html.

Aviragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Biota Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.