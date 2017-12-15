Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Stock Price

Media headlines about MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MFS Intermediate Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4819876220818 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) opened at $4.12 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes Investment Grade Corporates, the Non-United States Government Bonds, the United States Treasury Securities, Emerging Markets Bonds, Asset-Backed Securities, Mortgage-Backed Securities, High Yield Corporates, the United States Government Agencies, Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and Collateralized Debt Obligations.

