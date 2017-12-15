Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Masco (MAS) Share Price

Media headlines about Masco (NYSE:MAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.4426712947075 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Masco (MAS) traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. 2,869,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,428. The stock has a market cap of $13,218.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Masco has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 7,325.00%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Masco will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $109,523.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,748.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lokeren Mary Ann Van sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $654,622.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,264.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,227 shares of company stock worth $3,622,549. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

