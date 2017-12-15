Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact INC Research (INCR) Share Price

News headlines about INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. INC Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.7902040329173 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get INC Research alerts:

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) remained flat at $$41.05 on Friday. 2,212,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,081. INC Research has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4,314.67, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). INC Research had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $592.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that INC Research will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCR shares. KeyCorp restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of INC Research in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INC Research to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of INC Research and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INC Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of INC Research in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Rush sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $528,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $255,449.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,733 shares of company stock valued at $912,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-inc-research-incr-share-price.html.

INC Research Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

Receive News & Ratings for INC Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INC Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.