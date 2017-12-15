Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Christopher & Banks (CBK) Stock Price

News articles about Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Christopher & Banks earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.7033779257372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE CBK) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 114,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,497. Christopher & Banks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

