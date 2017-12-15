Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock Price

Headlines about MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MKS Instruments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.7911070426312 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ MKSI) traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 474,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,408. The company has a market cap of $5,190.00, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $110.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $486.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.24 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 2,113 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $219,794.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $482,340. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

