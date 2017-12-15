Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carter's (CRI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Carter's (NYSE:CRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carter's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.5726758599966 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carter's in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter's from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.92. 305,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carter's has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,316.77, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Carter's had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $948.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Carter's will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carter's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 26,524 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $2,629,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,507 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,396. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

