Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CoreSite Realty (COR) Stock Price

News articles about CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CoreSite Realty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2000738118927 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $118.13. 645,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,989.82, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $875,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,363.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

