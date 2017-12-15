Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (WF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE:WF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4710701738692 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (NYSE WF) traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020. The company has a market capitalization of $9,939.44, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Woori Bank American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Get Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-woori-bank-american-depositary-shares-each-representing-3-shares-of-wf-stock-price.html.

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Company Profile

Woori Finance Holdings Co, Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.