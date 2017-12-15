Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ford Motor (F) Share Price

Headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 44.1479254600728 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE F) traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,651,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $50,170.18, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Sunday, September 10th. FIG Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at $616,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $943,045. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ford-motor-f-share-price.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.