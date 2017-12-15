Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flagstar Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3121465289907 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 28th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE FBC) opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2,149.45, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.05. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

